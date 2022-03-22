Elon Musk Hails 'Great Day' As Tesla Delivers Maiden Berlin-Made EV

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report shares extended their longest winning streak since last November Tuesday as the carmaker delivered the first-ever Model Y sedan made in its Berlin factory.

The ceremony, which included an appearance from Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, marked the beginning of deliveries from Tesla’s key European manufacturing hub — which received conditional approval from authorities in the Berlin-Brandenburg region earlier this month — that is ultimately slated to produce around 500,000 vehicles a year. 

