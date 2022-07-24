Elon Musk had affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce after learning that his wife cheated on him with Elon Musk — whose electric-car company, Tesla, was propped up by Brin during the 2008 financial crisis, according to a bombshell report Sunday.

The two tech titans were longtime friends — with Musk saying that for years he regularly crashed at Brin’s Silicon Valley home — until the Tesla titan’s brief fling with Nicole Shanahan last year, the Wall Street Journal said.

Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together at the time of the affair in December, a person close to her told the Journal.

Brin, who’s worth $95 billion, filed for divorce in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The move came several weeks after he found out that Musk and Shanahan had hooked up, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

A lawyer for Brin declined to comment, the Journal said.

Neither Musk nor a spokeswoman for Shanahan, who runs a foundation focused on reproductive justice, responded to requests for comment, the Journal said.