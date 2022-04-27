Elon Musk Found Not Liable in SolarCity Lawsuit

Text size





Tesla



CEO Elon Musk got a bit of good news Wednesday that has nothing to do with

Twitter

.

He was found not guilty in a shareholder lawsuit that challenged

Tesla

’s

(ticker: TSLA) acquisition of SolarCity, according to a report from The Washington Post. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the verdict.

The lawsuits were filed back in 2016 and claimed that Tesla’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition.

That acquisition closed in late 2016.

If Musk had lost in court, a monetary penalty might have been levied against him or other directors. If the penalties were big enough, Tesla stock might have been sold to pay fines. That could hit shares temporarily.

The SolarCity lawsuit wasn’t the most important thing on Tesla investors’ minds. It probably didn’t crack the top10.

Production ramping at new capacity, Chinese Covid restrictions, global semiconductor shortages, rising raw material costs, rising interest rates, EV battery supply and, of course, Musk’s purchase of





Twitter



are all bigger deals.

Tesla stock is up 1.1% in after hours trading at about $891. Shares closed up 0.6% at $881.51 in regular hours trading. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

both rose about 0.2%.

The stock is up, but SolarCity still probably has little to do with it. Shares had a volatile day trading as high as $918 and as low as $877.36 Wednesday.

