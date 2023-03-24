Elon Musk fires back at Biden over climate change tweet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk clapped back at President Biden on Thursday, following a tweet boasting about the strides he made in his fight against climate change.

“In my first year in office, we protected more lands and waters than any president since John F. Kennedy,” Biden tweeted. “We’ve also made the largest investment to fight climate change – ever. Today, we’re building on that momentum by protecting additional natural wonders.”

The post received the typical responses with users asking about student loan reduction, comparing the president’s statements to the reality of Bigfoot riding the Loch Ness monster, and some people praising the president for his accomplishments.

Over the past couple of weeks, eyes have been pinned on a potential banking crisis, the Fed’s interest rate hike, and stock market coaster.

As concerns continue to grow over bank stability, Biden’s approval reportedly sank to nearly its lowest point ever this month, at just 38%.





Elon Musk clapped back at Biden’s remarks with a post about fighting climate change. AP

Last month his rating was 45% and the drop comes amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent weeks, compounding fears of a recession.

Musk responded to Biden’s boastful post about fighting climate change, tossing in his two cents.

“@POTUS umm…the banks are melting,” Twitter’s commander-in-chief responded.





President Biden tweeted in his “first year in office, we protected more lands and waters than any president since John F. Kennedy.” AP

Billionaire Musk purchased Twitter last year, is the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX.

Earlier this week, he tweeted about UBS buying Credit Suisse and weighed in on the buyer getting a $100 billion credit line as part of the deal.