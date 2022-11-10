Elon Musk ends remote working at Twitter and orders staff back to the office for at least 40 hours a week

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff an email on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.Carina Johansen/Getty Images

Elon Musk has put an end to remote working at Twitter, per Bloomberg.

Musk emailed staff to tell them to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week.

He also warned staff of “difficult times ahead” in the email.

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced the end of remote working at Twitter, Bloomberg reported.

Musk, who took over Twitter on October 27, sent an email to his employees for the first time on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg, which reviewed the email.

The billionaire wrote in the email that employees would no longer be permitted to work remotely. Twitter expected staff to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week, unless Musk gave approval for them to work elsewhere, according to the email.

Musk was preparing Twitter employees for “difficult times ahead,” per Bloomberg.

Twitter did not reply to Insider’s request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also wrote in the email that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the current economic climate and what the impact of this would be on Twitter which depends on advertising.

Days after Musk finalized his deal with Twitter, employees noticed that the company’s “days of rest,” implemented by Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, had been removed from their calendars, sources told Insider.

While Dorsey encouraged staff to avoid burnout, Musk’s other companies such as SpaceX and Tesla are known to work long hours.

The change in pace at Twitter has already been shown after a photo was posted on the social media platform, showing a manager sleeping on the floor at the company’s San Francisco headquarters last week.

Read the original article on Business Insider