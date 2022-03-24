Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

by

Elon Musk is an eccentric CEO and does not hide it. He is also a very busy entrepreneur. 

The billionaire, who built his fortune with the financial services company PayPal  (PYPL) – Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, runs several companies at the same time. There’s Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, the electric vehicle maker whose market capitalization approached $1 trillion. 

Then there is SpaceX, which is writing a new chapter in the conquest of space. Musk is also behind The Boring Company, the company that aims to revolutionize public and long-distance transport between cities, which is also one of his concerns in the same way as Neuralink. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.