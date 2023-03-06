Elon Musk Doc In The Works From Alex Gibney – The Hamden Journal

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Alex Gibney has his next doc as he is currently months into the making of Musk, a definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent, who are also financing the project. For Jigsaw Productions, Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce the film with Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive producing. Joey Marra and Zhang Xin produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing. Dana O’Keefe produces on behalf of Double Agent with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it,” said Alex Gibney. “I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

Gibney has made a career out of hard-hitting documentaries that include Taxi To The Dark Side, Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Roo, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Steve Jobs: Man In the Macine.

AC Independent, Double Agent, and UTA Independent Film Group are representing the worldwide sale. UTA also represents Alex Gibney and Jigsaw Productions.