Elon Musk chipped in for Amber Heard’ s ACLU donation: Depp trial testimony

Billionaire Elon Musk appears to have chipped in at least $500,000 to ex-girlfriend Amber Heard’s donation to the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization’s general counsel testified Thursday.

Terence Dougherty said Heard never made good on her $3.5 million pledged to the group, paying only $350,000, according to the ACLU exec’s taped deposition played during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife.

The rest of the $1.3 million the ACLU eventually came from Depp, who forked over $100,000, and a donor Dougherty believes was Musk.

That money included a $500,000 donation from a fund at Vanguard and $350,000 from a Fidelity fund, Dougherty testified.

He said he believed at least the $500,000 came from the Tesla CEO, he said in a pre-taped deposition in the case taken in December and aired Thursday.

Heard and Musk dated following her split from Depp in 2016. Instagram

“Yes, he must have,” Dougherty said under questioning by Depp’s lawyer, referring to Musk.

“Either that means a separate donor-advised fund he has at Fidelity or from — Fidelity, you know, direct investment accounts he has at Fidelity,” he said. “I’m assuming the former, but I don’t know.”

Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, dated Heard after her 2016 split from Depp.

A letter to Heard regarding her $350,000 donation was provided during the trial. Reuters

Terence Dougherty testified that Heard only paid $350,000 of the $3.5 million pledge to the ACLU. Reuters

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is now suing heard for defamation and demanding $50 million in damages, with the trial now in its 11th day in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

Musk and actor James Franco were expected to be on the witness list, but The Post confirmed this week that neither will take the stand.