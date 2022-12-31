Elon Musk calls Greta Thunberg 'cool' after Andrew Tate own

Elon Musk offered his stamp of approval to Greta Thunberg after her recent smackdown of Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist and accused sex trafficker.

“The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh,” Musk said of the 19-year-old Swedish climate activist in a tweet Friday.

Musk’s praise came in response to a posting from the Babylon Bee, a right-leaning satirical website, which posted a story about a Thunberg-themed thermostat which “scowls at you when you turn the heat up.”

In a tweet mocking Thunberg and boasting about his 33 cars with enormous emissions,” Tate himself came in for a trashing from the teenager.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection,” Tate said in a tweet Tuesday.

Thunberg shot back saying “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]

Just days after the spat, Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking, which he has denied.