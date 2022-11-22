Elon Musk called Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a ‘crybaby’ after the musician said he’s quitting Twitter to protect his mental health

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022

Elon Musk called Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a ‘crybaby’ for quitting Twitter.

Reznor had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter he was quitting to protect his mental health.

Several celebrities have quit Twitter since Musk bought the the social-media platform.

Elon Musk called Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a “crybaby” after the musician quit Twitter.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, Reznor said he was leaving the social-media platform to protect his mental health, and took aim at the “arrogance of the billionaire class.”

Last week, Musk reinstated Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in the wake of the 2021 Capitol riot. Responding to a tweet about Trump’s reinstatement by a MAGA troll account, Musk said: “And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

In response to another tweet describing Reznor’s decision to leave the platform as “extremely disappointing,” Musk said: “indeed.”

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, Reznor said of Twitter and Musk: “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.

“Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Reznor’s Twitter account was inactive as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Reznor and fellow musician Jack White are the latest celebrities to leave Twitter after Elon Musk sealed his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform. Stars including Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles left Twitter shortly after the deal closed in late October.

The exodus followed online chatter among celebrities in April, around the time Musk began his pursuit of Twitter. At the time, some stars vowed to leave the platform if Musk completed the deal, citing concern over what the billionaire would do with the company.

Representatives for Musk and Reznor didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment, made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider