Elon Musk backs Ron DeSantis for 2024 presidential run

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a big-name supporter for a possible presidential run in 2024: Elon Musk.

Musk came out for the sunshine state gov in a brief Twitter conversation Friday night with the account @ProudElephantUS, who asked if he would back DeSantis.

“Yes.” Musk replied, before adding, “But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president in 2024, Elon Musk will support him. AFP via Getty Images

Though Musk has insisted he does not identify as a conservative, he publicly urged his 119 million Twitter followers to vote Republican in the 2022 midterm elections and has raised ire from liberal users for reinstating right-wing accounts — including that of former President Trump.

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” Musk said. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”