Elon Musk and Tesla Give Consumers a Good Reason to Buy EVs

U.S. consumers wanting to buy electric vehicles can smile. Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report and Chief Executive Elon Musk have just made a decision that will put them back in the driver’s seat: 

The world leader in EVs has just sharply cut the prices of its two flagship models: the entry-level Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV, which constitute 95% of its 2022 deliveries.

The drop in prices range 6% to 20%. That makes the two models eligible to benefit from the new U.S. federal tax credit of $7,500. 