Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

Musk disclosed Monday morning that he had purchased 9.2% of Twitter’s

outstanding stock, but he did so on a 13G form suggesting the investment was passive, meaning he would not seek change at the company. Tuesday afternoon, he filed a form 13D, more often used by activist investors, that detailed an agreement the Tesla Inc.

chief executive has reached with the social-media company that was disclosed by Twitter earlier in the day.