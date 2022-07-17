Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

Elon Musk versus Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report: It’s a battle royale.

It’s a battle of titans that will have important consequences for mergers and acquisitions in the future. 

The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report abruptly withdrew his $44 billion bid to acquire the microblogging website he defines as the Town Square of our time. Twitter took legal action to get Musk to honor his commitment. It is therefore no surprise that the two adversaries are bringing out heavy artillery to destabilize the other. The battle is primarily mental. They must send messages to the opponent to show them that they are ready to do anything to inflict blows that would prevent them from getting up.