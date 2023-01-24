Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

by

Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. It’s as if he’s on a mission.

Nothing seems to motivate him more than slapping a revered institution or icon. He seems to be committed to challenging all forms of representations of power.

During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he’s known at Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, has lashed out at Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who was the face of America’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on Musk, and more specifically on some of his companies, like Tesla. The electric-vehicle leader’s customer base is made up largely of progressives, who in turn are often ardent defenders of Fauci.