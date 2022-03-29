Elliot Page’s Character To Come Out As Transgender – The Hamden Journal

Elliot Page’s character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, and will be known as Viktor Hargreeves, Page revealed Tuesday on Twitter.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page wrote, along with a first-look photo.

Netflix followed up with a retweet of Page’s post, writing “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Per Netflix, in Season 3, after putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

In addition to Page, the cast includes Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

Season 3 is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F. King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá co-executive produce. Steve Wakefield serves as producer.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 launches June 22 on Netflix.