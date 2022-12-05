Elliot Page shares cover of forthcoming memoir ‘Pageboy’

Elliot Page has shared the cover of his new book, Pageboy. (Photo: Reuters)

Elliot Page revealed the cover for his upcoming memoir, Pageboy, and opened up more about its purpose.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task,” Page, 35, explained on Instagram on Monday. “At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story.”

The book’s cover features an image of Page in a classic American ensemble as he’s wearing jeans and a white tank top. Catherine Opie photographed the Umbrella Academy star and the photoshoot was a “joyful” experience Page will “never forget.”

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us,” Page captioned the shot. “Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Flatiron Books announced Pageboy was in the works back in February.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” the publisher told the Associated Press.

Page, who came out as transgender in Dec. 2020, opened up about some of the negativity he’s experienced since sharing his journey.

“I feel like it’s one of those things where it’s so unfortunate, because it’s like, we’re all on the same team here, you know? Whether you’re trans, gender-nonconforming, cis,” Page said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June. “We all have these expectations, and these, sort of, limits and constraints because of people’s obsession with the binary, and how we’re all supposed to live our lives.”

Page chooses to focus on the positive.

“What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel,” the Juno star added. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible.”

Pageboy will be released on June 6, 2023.

