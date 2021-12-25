Elliot Page Celebrates Christmas After Coming Out as Transgender Last Year: ‘Sending Some Love’

Elliot Page

Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot Page is publicly celebrating his first Christmas since coming out as transgender.

The actor, 34, shared a photo of himself on Instagram where he commemorated the holiday with his (furry) loved ones.

On Christmas Eve, Page shared a selfie with his pup, Mo, where he wrote, “Sending some love from us ❤️☃️💚.”

The post had many kind responses from fellow celebs. “My king 🥺,” wrote 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, who reintroduced herself as a transgender woman earlier this year in a Time interview. The Umbrella Academy‘s showrunner Steve Blackman commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Page came out as trans in December 2020 in a heartfelt statement on his Twitter page.

In April, Page spoke to Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation about feeling free to live his life openly as a transgender man.

“It’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it’s also just the experience of, ‘Oh, there I am,'” Page told Winfrey at the time.

Elliot Page, Oprah

Apple TV+

“A part of me was like, ‘Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?'” the Umbrella Academy actor shared. “Why has society made getting to this place of my life — because that’s the situation we’re facing. And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space. “

In a Vanity Fair feature published that same month, Page said that as a little kid, he “absolutely” knew that he was a boy.

“I was writing fake love letters and signing them ‘Jason.’ Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be,” he told the magazine. “I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, ‘No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.’ “

“Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am,” added Page, “and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.”