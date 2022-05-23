Ellen DeGeneres May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby

It’s a…boy?

Ellen DeGeneres might have accidentally spilled the beans that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are the proud parents to a son.

Jennifer, 31, called in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 23, and Ellen, 64, referred to the newborn as “him” while the two chatted. The actress is one of the final guests prior to the finale of the long-standing talk show.

“People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” Ellen said. “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby.”

The talk-show host couldn’t help but praise Jennifer’s motherhood skills. She said, “By the way,” Ellen said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him. … I can hear you go, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet.”

The Don’t Look Up star and Cooke tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first baby together earlier this year. They have not revealed the newborn’s name or sex.

In April, multiple sources confirmed with E! News the little one’s arrival. The private parents were seen taking a walk with their baby that same month.

In Vanity Fair‘s December issue, the actress expressed her hope to “protect” her child’s “privacy” as much as she can.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she added. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”