Ellen Barkin says Johnny Depp threw wine bottle at her

A “jealous” and constantly high Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle at Ellen Barkin in Las Vegas, the actress testified Thursday in her ex-lover’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

“I don’t know why he threw the bottle,” Barkin said in a recorded deposition played for the Fairfax, Virginia, jury.

The Bronx-born actress said she had a “romantic” relationship with Depp in the 1990s — and then asked the lawyer deposing her, “Can you change that to sexual?”

She said Depp launched the bottle while fighting with others in a Las Vegas hotel room, but could not recall who else was present.

Barkin, 68, said the two slept together about three to four times a week for five months in 1994.

She described Depp as a “jealous man” and “controlling.”

“I had a scratch on my back that once got him very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him,” she said in the deposition, recorded in 2019.

Actress Ellen Barkin testified in a deposition video that Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle at her while they were in a relationship.

Barkin called Depp a “jealous man” and “controlling” during their 1990s relationship. Photo by Barry King/WireImage

Barkin testified that Depp was “drunk all the time” and used several drugs. Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She also said Depp was “drunk all the time” in an “out of control” way and she witnessed him doing cocaine and hallucinogens, as well as smoking weed.

“He was always drinking, and smoking a joint,” she said.

The two appeared in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” together and their friendship turned “sexual” when they both lived in Hollywood, “The Big Easy” actress said.