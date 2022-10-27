Ella Thomas Joins Cast Of Nadine Crocker Film ‘Desperation Road’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ella Thomas (NCIS: LA) has joined the cast of Desperation Road starring Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa Kings, Mudbound), Mel Gibson (Braveheart) Willa Fitzgerlad (Reacher) and directed by Nadine Crocker (Continue). Ryan Hurst (Remember the Titans), Woody McClain (The Harder They Fall) and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) also star.

She will be starring as Sarah Magee, the ex-fiance of Hedlund’s character Russell whom he was set to marry before a series of tragic events separated them. Still in love with each other; she is described as loyal to her family and she must navigate her feelings for Russell when he returns home from prison.

Written by Michael Farris Smith Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger and regret. Project is being produced by Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith and Crocker.

Ella has also been cast in the upcoming Amy Adams led Annapurna feature Nightbitch, and just wrapped filming on FOX’s 911. In addition, she most recently starred in a lead role on the TUBI/FOX original Unborn.

She is repped by Monica Barkett at Global Artists Agency.