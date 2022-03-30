Ella Purnell Joins Walton Goggins In Prime Video Series – The Hamden Journal

Yellowjackets‘ Ella Purnell is set to headline Fallout, Prime Video’s series adaptation of the bestselling game franchise. The series comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films, with Nolan set to direct the premiere. Purnell joins previously cast lead Walton Goggins.

The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy.

Bethesda Software



Details of Purnell’s character are not being revealed; she is believed to be playing the lead, referred to as Jean, a young woman with a can-do attitude who may be hiding a dangerous secret.

Fallout, the TV series, is from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with executive producers Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films; Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios’ and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners on the series, which is slated to begin production in 2022.

The Fallout franchise has posted record sales and received dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

Purnell currently stars in Showtime’s horror series, Yellowjackets. She recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which is currently streaming on Netflix and just won the first-ever #OscarsFanFavorite award. She also played the lead in Starz’s series Sweetbitter.