Elizabeth Olsen says it was ‘ridiculous’ that she did her own Marvel stunts because it was ‘a waste of everyone’s time’

While Elizabeth Olsen will next be seen in the HBO Max series “Love and Death” as killer Candy Montgomery, she’s arguably best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 34-year-old star has played the role in six Marvel movies since 2015, as well as her own Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” alongside Vision actor Paul Bettany. So, it’s fair to say that Olsen has been in her fair share of action scenes over the years.

But appearing on Wednesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Olsen joked about what it’s like filming her own stunts, comparing being hoisted up into the air on wires to a roller coaster ride.

She said: “Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling.”

The “Godzilla” and “Oldboy” star explained that the stunts no longer make her giddy, but being dropped from a tall height still puts her on edge.

Olsen explained: “I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

“There is one in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing?”

The actor said that the shot actually made it into the movie, even though she suggested they use a stunt double.

Olsen said: “I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it. In the movie, I’m landing and I look like Peter Pan. I look like I’m fencing. It’s ridiculous.”

The Scarlet Witch actor pointed out that she didn’t do every single stunt in the “Doctor Strange” sequel, but added: “I didn’t do all of them, but I did most of them, which is a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better.”

