Elizabeth Olsen On If She’s Returning In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ :SXSW – The Hamden Journal

Superheroes rarely die, and despite Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff seeing a dire fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, what we really want to know is if the Wandavision protagonist is returning to the WestView neighborhood to torment her rival in the series spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Asked at our The Hamden Journal SXSW studio, Olsen teased, “I think I’ll be back.”

Wanda learned at the end of WandaVision that her nosy neighbor Agnes aka Agatha Harkness wasn’t someone she should be borrowing a cup of sugar from, and by no means was she like Mrs. Roper from Three’s Company, rather someone quite sinister. Wanda ascended to become the Scarlet Witch by the end of WandaVision and was dealing with a dilemma that her beloved sons had disappeared. It will be intriguing to see what goes down in the neighborhood in Agatha.

Olsen’s turn as Wanda notched her a Primetime Emmy Best Actress nomination in a Limited Series back in 2021. The Jac Schaeffer created WandaVision earned 23 Emmy noms overall including Outstanding Limited or Anthology series, and won for Best Fantasy/Sci-fi costumes, original music and lyrics and production design for a narrative program.

Olsen was here at SXSW for the premiere of the HBO Max limited David E. Kelly series Love & Death in which she plays Texas Methodist murderer Candy Montgomery.

Love & Death premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, April 7 with three episodes followed by one episode a week, heading toward a finale on May 25.