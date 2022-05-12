Elizabeth Klaviter Joins New CBS Drama Series As Showrunner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Klaviter, who served as executive producer/showrunner on CBS’ drama series Clarice, has been tapped to serve in the same capacity on the network’s newly picked up hourlong series So Help Me Todd, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. She succeeds Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who had signed on as EP/showrunners for the pilot of the CBS TV Studios-produced light drama.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

CBS



Created by Scott Prendergast, in So Help Me Todd, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo also star.

2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Klaviter also joined Clarice, co-produced by CBS Studios and MGM TV, after the pilot. She previously served as executive producer on Fox’s medical drama series The Resident. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade working on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Private Practice, rising to co-executive producer on the mothership series. She is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and attorney Jared Levine.

New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery