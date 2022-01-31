Elizabeth Hurley, 56, shows off her figure in a nude bikini

If only our pretend vacations looked this good!

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, recently showcased her stunning figure in a nude two-piece swimsuit while reminiscing about her last vacation, which she said happened just before the first lockdown in 2020.

“NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago — just before the first lockdown,” she captioned the post. “I’m going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days.”

Naturally, her fans and followers were quick to volunteer to take part in Hurley’s vacation — pretend or not!

“You are a lovely lady, no matter the age,” a commenter wrote, adding that she has “Cleopatra syndrome, forever young and beautiful. Very blessed.”

“That is a long time ago, you deserve another one,” one person added with another writing, “Take me with you!”

It’s easy to assume that the actress and model’s youthful appearance is due to strict dieting and exercise, but as she told The Cut in 2017, it’s really all about balance, physically and emotionally.

“People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things. You need to look after your skin, that’s important,” she said. “You also have to look after your health. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

In October, Hurley credited her physique to a healthy diet rich in vegetables.

“I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years,” she explained. “I don’t eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late. I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables.”

Story continues

Whatever she’s doing, it’s clearly working. Last month, Hurley snapped a sexy photo in a pool wearing a red bikini that shows just how vital her views on life really are.

“Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo,” she wrote. “Or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry’s chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide.”

Last year, the actress told the Sunday Times that the lockdowns had a “profound” effect on her wellbeing, which forced her to look inward at what really matters in life.

“I came to realize that I’ve been in fight-or-flight mode for 30 years. I’ve found time to remember what my instincts were telling me to do rather than being on a constant treadmill of flying once or twice a week, packing endlessly, juggling jobs, juggling everything, not really having much time to sit down, to ever, I don’t know… just sit down,” she said.

“Of course I take full responsibility for all of it,” she added. “I’ve loved my treadmill — it has been a great treadmill, very kind to me — but I think 30 years of not really having much time to sit down, then suddenly stopping was, well, it sort of restarted me again. I’m now more the person I was when I first moved from the suburbs.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.