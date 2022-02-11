Elizabeth Banks And Sigourney Weaver Movie ‘Call Jane’ Sells To Buyers – The Hamden Journal

Elizabeth Banks Pic Sells For Protagonist

Protagonist Pictures has closed multiple deals on Phyllis Nagy’s Sundance and Berlin title Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Chris Messina. Deals include DCM for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Mis.label for Scandinavia, Eagle for Italy, Shaw for Singapore and Empire for South Africa. Roadside Attractions acquired U.S. distribution rights to Nagy’s directorial debut following its launch at Sundance. The film had already sold well internationally. In Call Jane, Joy (Banks), a traditional 1960s housewife, unexpectedly falls pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver). The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

The Pantani Affair Inks U.S. & France Deals

EXCLUSIVE: Iuvit Media Sales has closed deals for drama The Pantani Affair (Il Caso Pantani), about the iconic Italian cyclist Marco Pantani. Pacts have been secured for North America with Capital Motion Picture Group and in France with Factoris Films via Amadeus Entertainment. The film continues to be sold at the virtual EFM. The film, written, directed and produced by filmmaker Domenico Ciolfi, explores the last five years of champion cyclist Marco Pantani’s life, including the events surrounding a doping scandal during the 1999 Giro d’Italia and the beloved sportsman’s tragic death in 2004, at the age of 34. Three different actors play Pantani: Marco Palvetti (Gomorrah), Brenno Placido (Romanzo Criminale) and Fabrizio Rongione (Two Days). The film also stars Libero De Rienzo (The Two Popes), Francesco Pannofino (Boris), Gianfelice Imparato (Il Divo) and Monica Camporesi (The Adventures of Sally).

Anna Marsh Joins Canal+ Management Board

Anna Marsh has joined the Canal+ Group Management Board for a term of four years from February 8, 2022. She becomes one of only five current board members at the French broadcasting and media giant. Marsh joined Studiocanal in 2008, holding positions Head of International Sales and Managing Director of Studiocanal UK, before being appointed CEO of Studiocanal in 2019. Maxime Saada, Chairman of CANAL+ Group Management Board said: “I am very happy to welcome Anna Marsh into our Management Board. Her international profile, knowledge of our markets and ability to oversee all her teams, as well as the greatest European and international talents across cinema and series, are essential in the acceleration and growth of Studiocanal, which she has already led to new heights. Anna Marsh is a great and inspiring professional, whose qualities and skills are valuable assets for our Group.” Prior to Studiocanal Marsh worked at TF1 and Tele Images Productions.