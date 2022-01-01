The Under Armour All-America Game returns on Sunday and a trio of elite recruits are set to announce where they are going to play at the next level.

Five-star Cypress Park (Texas) linebacker Harold Perkins, four-star Duncanville (Texas) Omari Abor and four-star Desert Pines (Nev.) running back Jovantae are scheduled to announce their respective commitments. Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews flirted with the idea of announcing during the All-America game, but will instead wait until February.

Perkins is the headliner of the group as the No. 5 player in the nation. The Cy Park star is the top-ranked uncommitted recruit remaining and has LSU, Texas and Texas A&M high on his list. Perkins was once committed to LSU and he has also taken official visits with Texas and Texas A&M. The Aggies are currently thought to be the favorites to land Perkins, who is not signing until February.

Perkins not signing for another month opens the door for some craziness in his recruitment. Perkins has previously said that he was planning January official visits to Florida, Miami and USC, signaling that his recruitment won’t come to an end when he announces his commitment on Sunday.

Abor is in a similar situation, as he is planning to take official visits after he announces his commitment. Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M are currently high on Abor’s list, but Alabama and LSU are also pushing hard. Ohio State is thought to be the favorite as things stand right now.

Barnes’ All-America game commitment will likely spell the end of his recruitment. The three finalists to land Barnes are Florida State, Oklahoma and USC, with Oklahoma currently holding the upper hand. Barnes has a close relationship with Oklahoma running backs coach and Sooners legend Demarco Murray, which has loomed large throughout his recruitment. USC worked its way into the picture after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for Los Angeles.

Related

Southern California Academy is Dior Johnson’s 10th high school