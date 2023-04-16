Elite mountaineer emerges from cave after nearly 1.5 years

An elite Spanish mountaineer just emerged from a cave after nearly a year and a half alone underground, telling supporters she didn’t want to come out because “I hadn’t finished my book.”

Beatriz Flamini, 50, who spent 500 days — and two birthdays — in isolation about 230 feet below the ground outside of Granada, returned to the surface Friday, unaware of the Ukraine war, the end of COVID-19 restrictions and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“When they came to get me, I was asleep,” said Flamini, whose underground stay was planned to end on her 500th day. “I thought something had happened. I said, ‘Already? Surely not.’ I hadn’t finished my book.”

Asked if she ever panicked while underground, she answered, “Never. In fact, I didn’t want to come out!”

Flamini’s support crew, which lowered food and other supplies to her during her time in the cave, said the subterranean feat set a record for time alone underground. The Guinness Book of World Records could not immediately confirm that was so.

Flamini climbed into the cave Nov. 20, 2021 — although her crew admitted she surfaced for eight days for repairs to a router used to send audio and video but remained isolated in a tent.





Beatriz Flamini, 50, spent 500 days in a Spanish cave before re-emerging for the first time Friday. via REUTERS

She said she spent her time underground exercising, painting, knitting hats and working her way through 60 books. It didn’t take long for her to lose all track of time.

“On day 65, I stopped counting and lost perception of time,” she said. “I didn’t talk to myself out loud, but I had internal conversations and got on very well with myself.

“You have to remain conscious of your feelings,” Flamini said. “If you’re afraid, that’s something natural, but never let panic in, or you get paralyzed.”

While her support team provided her with clean clothes, removed her waste and kept her fed — including with treasured avocados and fresh eggs — they were under strict orders not to communicate directly.





Flamini is finally helped to the surface Friday after spending 500 days underground doing such things as exercising, painting, knitting wool hats and working her way through 60 books to pass the time. via REUTERS





The extreme athlete says she could have used more time underground. via REUTERS





Flamini had a team of experts watching her on video feed. via REUTERS

“If it’s no communication it’s no communication, regardless of the circumstances,” she said. “The people who know me knew and respected that.”

Flamini was monitored by experts and provided a panic button but never used it.

A team of psychologists, researchers, cave specialists and physical trainers will now examine her to study the effects of isolation and potential disorientation from being secluded for so long.

The Guinness Book of World Records credits a group of 33 miners trapped underground for 69 days in 2010 with the longest time surviving trapped underground.

A rep could not say if there is a separate record for voluntary time underground or if Flamini’s cave endeavor set a new world record.

With Post wires