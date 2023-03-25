Elite Eight schedule, TV times, announcers and more

And then there were eight.
The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament is officially over. It’s now time to see who can make it out of the regional rounds this weekend and earn a trip to Houston for the Final Four.
Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Elite Eight action on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, March 25
No. 9 FAU vs. No. 3 Kansas State
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Broadcast Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
When: 8:49 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi
Sunday, March 26
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State
Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Evan Washburn
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
When: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson