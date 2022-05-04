Elisabeth Moss’s humiliating fangirl moment with Sandra Bullock

Actress Elisabeth Moss stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday night to promote her new Apple TV+ series, Shining Girls. However, while in the clubhouse, she also shared the hilarious story of when she embarrassed herself in front of fellow actress Sandra Bullock.

Moss explained, “I just didn’t know what to say. She is so cool, and so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other at, like, God knows which thing, and I just stood there and didn’t say anything to her. Like, awkwardly. I froze.”

It wasn’t the first time Moss had met Bullock. The Handmaid’s Tale star’s first acting role was actually in a TV mini series called Lucky Chances, in which she played Bullock’s daughter, when she was only seven years old. That was, of course, a long time ago. Now, Moss is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award-winning actress, but she still manages to embarrass herself from time-to-time, including in recent years, when she was starstruck while working with Bill Murray on The French Dispatch.

According to Moss, she also fangirled out over Murray because he is a Chicago Cubs fan.

“I worked with him and then, on the last day, I finally brought the Cubs up and it was super lame. I was like, ‘So, yeah, the Cubs, right? Pretty great team.’ It was so dumb. It was really pathetic,” admitted Moss.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo.

