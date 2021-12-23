The 49ers won’t have their leading rusher for the third consecutive week when they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Week 13 and the short week between Weeks 15 and 16 weren’t enough to get Mitchell ready for Thursday’s action.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday intimated Mitchell had good progress in his recovery over the weekend, but he still didn’t practice at all during the short week.

Here’s the full status report for Week 16:

Out

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

The 49ers will be thin at safety with Hufanga out. If they can get these four back for Week 17 with the extra time off it would improve their backfield on offense and dramatically improve their depth in all three levels on the defensive side. Safety Jarrod Wilson will likely be up from the practice squad to fill in for Hufanga who started to see a larger role as the season progressed.

Questionable

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

Al-Shaair was limited all week, which was a step up from his non-participations in the lead up to his Week 15 absence. It’ll help a lot if he can play since the Titans love getting down hill and running the football. His penchant for being around the ball will also help against a Tennessee club that has a knack for turning the ball over.

Not listed

SS Jaquiski Tartt (ankle)

Tartt was a full participant in Wednesday’s session after limited designations Monday and Tuesday. He sprained his ankle in the win over the Falcons and finished the game which was a good sign for his availability Thursday. He wasn’t listed on the injury report so he’ll be good to go.

1

1