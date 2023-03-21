Elianis Garrido faints on live TV show

Startling video caught the moment a Colombian TV host fainted and collapsed onto the studio floor during a live broadcast.

Elianis Garrido, 35, is seen sitting on a stool while co-presenting the show “Lo Sé Todo” (I Know Everything) on the state-owned Canal 1 on Thursday, Jam Press reported.

She suddenly covers her face with her hands and spun away in her chair before collapsing to the floor, as the camera cut away to show her concerned colleague Ariel Osorio, who called for a commercial break.

An overhead camera showed crew members rushing to the side of the fallen host as she lay on the floor.

After Garrido was rushed to a hospital, Osorio told viewers that she had suffered “respiratory problems.”





Colombian TV personality Elianis Garrido fainted during the live broadcast of the show “Lo Sé Todo” (I Know Everything). Jam Press Vid

He then addressed Garrido’s mother, a loyal viewer of the show, and said: “Everything is fine. Eli is perfect.”

Osorio added that his colleague was undergoing treatment and was doing fine.

“She will call you soon, we will tell you what is happening with Eli,” he said.

Presenter María Fernanda Romero said Garrido had not been feeling well for several days due to changes in the climate.





Garrido is seen grabbing her face as she experiences a medical episode. Jam Press Vid





She then takes a tumble and her co-presenter Ariel Osorio asks for a commercial break. Jam Press Vid

She said she had been suffering from coughing spells before she passed out.

Garrido, who has 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 673,000 on Facebook, has not publicly comment about the frightening episode but is reportedly doing well.

Her incident occurred two days before meteorologist Alissa Schwartz also collapsed during a live show on CBS Los Angeles.

She tried to steady herself but suddenly her eyes rolled back and she slowly slumped forward until her head nearly hit the table.





Garrido has has 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 673,000 on Facebook. Jam Press Vid





The TV presenter is reportedly doing well, though she has not commented about the episode. Jam Press Vid

Schwartz later posted on Facebook that she’s “going to be ok!” and thanked people for the well-wishes.

In 2014, she was reportedly diagnosed with a leaky heart valve after she vomited on set during a weather report.