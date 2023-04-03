Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ To Open Before Thanksgiving – The Hamden Journal

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving horror movie, inspired by his fictitious trailer in 2007’s Grindhouse, will be hitting theaters on Nov. 17 via TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

Roth directed and co-wrote with Jeff Rendell. The pic is produced by Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Rendell.

EPs are Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Kate Harrison.

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman.

TriStar and Spyglass have global rights on the film.

Earlier today, it was announced that Sony is releasing Apple Original Films Ridley Scott directed title Napoleon on Nov. 22.

Thanksgiving will share Nov. 17 with Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together and an expansion of Focus Features’ The Holdovers.