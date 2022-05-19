Eli Manning sends lighthearted joke at Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will all have their own places in NFL history as one of the greatest to do their respective jobs.

The trio came together to win six Super Bowls in nine attempts over the course of two decades for the New England Patriots. Two of the losses came from Eli Manning and the New York Giants — while Peyton Manning beat the Patriots twice in the AFC Championship Game to prevent Super Bowl trips.

While being being honored as the recipient of the Sports Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, Eli cracked a joke lighthearted joke directed at Kraft.

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls,” Manning said, via Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer.

Eli isn’t wrong, though.

List

The 6 biggest games on the Patriots 2022 schedule