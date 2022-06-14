Eli Manning Animated Kids Show in the Works

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is expanding his presence in TV.

Manning, who co-hosts ESPN’s “Manningcast” with his brother Peyton, will executive produce a new children’s animation series in the works from Headline Studio at Advance, a production company owned by the Newhouse family’s Advance holding firm. No network or streaming is attached as of now.

The series (title tbd) “will center on a shy quarterback with a secret power – a magic arm – who leads a team of unlikely players from all backgrounds through heroic adventures as they experience a variety of sports themes including teamwork, confidence and overcoming fears,” according to its logline.

Manning will also voice a supporting character on the program.

“I’ve enjoyed working in television over the past year. In exploring more opportunities to use sports as a lens to tell stories, I’m excited to partner with Headline Studio on a children’s animation series that is close to my heart,” said Manning. “As a father of four young kids, and as someone who works with children in the causes I support, I’m looking forward to developing a show that is as fun as it is inspirational.”

In addition to the Monday Night Football alternate telecast, Manning also hosts a YouTube interview show for the Giants. The new show is also from Brand Velocity Group and Excel Sports Management, both of which work with Manning on his projects.

Peyton Manning, meanwhile, has leaned into entertainment through his Omaha Productions, which, in addition to producing the Manningcast and Places franchise for ESPN, also just signed a content deal with gambling giant Caesars.

Kids content has become one of the most important genres for streaming services, looking to bring stickiness to their platforms. Children’s shows are seen as more evergreen than other types of content, with new generations of kids rediscovering the shows.

