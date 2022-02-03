Text size







Eli Lilly



reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.49 a share on sales of $8 billion and shares of the pharmaceutical giant were edging lower in premarket trading Thursday.

Analysts expected Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.45 a share on $7.69 billion. A year earlier, Lilly posted a profit of $2.75 on revenue of $7.44 billion.