Eli Lilly
reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.49 a share on sales of $8 billion and shares of the pharmaceutical giant were edging lower in premarket trading Thursday.
Analysts expected Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.45 a share on $7.69 billion. A year earlier, Lilly posted a profit of $2.75 on revenue of $7.44 billion.
Covid-19 antibodies revenue was $1.06 billion in the quarter, up 22% from a year earlier and higher than Wall Street forecasts.
Eli Lilly said sales of diabetes drug Trulicity rose 25% to $1.88 billion, above forecasts of $1.8 billion.
The company stuck to its forecast of adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.65 a share in 2022, on sales of $27.8 billion to $28.3 billion. Analysts expect profit of $8.50 a share on revenue of $28.01 billion.
The stock fell 0.4% in premarket trading Thursday to $249.74.
Coming into Thursday, Eli Lilly shares have declined 9.2% year to date, but have risen 24.4% over the past one year.
