Eli Lilly sets guidance for 2023 and stock falls as EPS lags current consensus

announced guidance for 2023 on Tuesday and highlighted potential launches for a series of treatments, including a potential regulatory submission for its much-anticipated obesity treatment tirzepatide. The company said it expects per-share earnings to range from $7.65 to $7.85, and adjusted EPS of $8.10 to $8.30. It expects revenue to range from $30.3 billion to $30.8 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.16 and revenue of $30.2 billion. Shares fell 3% in premarket trade. “We believe we have the potential to deliver top-tier, volume-driven revenue growth through at least 2030 with groundbreaking medicines,” Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi said in a statement. “In addition to the tremendous on-going launch of Mounjaro in type 2 diabetes and expected future opportunities to treat obesity and obesity-related metabolic outcomes with tirzepatide, we plan to invest in our four significant potential new launches next year.” Eli Lilly also backed its guidance for 2022.