Eli Lilly Is Best-In-Class Growth, Says Analyst While Initiating Coverage

Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $395.

Management has delivered a remarkable performance against a challenging backdrop. However, with the stock at an all-time high valuation, the key question is whether it can continue this momentum.

The analysts are optimistic and believe that Eli Lilly has industry-leading growth in the short- and long-term, unhampered by loss of exclusivity (LOE).

Related: Eli Lilly Says Q3 Earnings Supported By Key Products and Volume, Cuts FY22 Outlook.

Credit Suisse notes some turbulence if Mounjaro cannot hit short-term quarterly numbers, with supply concerns, but in the long term, it is expected to be one of the most valuable drugs in Pharma.

Several investors remain offside given the binary donanemab TRAILBLAZER-2 Alzheimer’s Phase 3 data expected in mid-2023, but analysts think the setup is skewed to the upside.

The analyst believes the Street is underappreciating the obesity market size given the impressive data and favorable reimbursement with Wegovy. Donanemab (Alzheimer’s) should continue to dominate the headlines.

Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.23% at $359.93 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.