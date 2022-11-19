Eli Lilly Is Best-In-Class Growth, Says Analyst While Initiating Coverage

-
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $395.
Management has delivered a remarkable performance against a challenging backdrop. However, with the stock at an all-time high valuation, the key question is whether it can continue this momentum.
The analysts are optimistic and believe that Eli Lilly has industry-leading growth in the short- and long-term, unhampered by loss of exclusivity (LOE).
Credit Suisse notes some turbulence if Mounjaro cannot hit short-term quarterly numbers, with supply concerns, but in the long term, it is expected to be one of the most valuable drugs in Pharma.
Several investors remain offside given the binary donanemab TRAILBLAZER-2 Alzheimer’s Phase 3 data expected in mid-2023, but analysts think the setup is skewed to the upside.
The analyst believes the Street is underappreciating the obesity market size given the impressive data and favorable reimbursement with Wegovy. Donanemab (Alzheimer’s) should continue to dominate the headlines.
Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.23% at $359.93 on the last check Friday.
