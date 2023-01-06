Eli Gold, voice of Alabama football, diagnosed with cancer

Eli Gold, the longtime broadcaster for Alabama football, has been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer” he released in a statement on Friday.

“I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers,” Gold said via Twitter. “After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide!”

Gold didn’t call a game in 2022 but still holds out hope to return to the broadcast booth for the A-Day game in 2023, according to the Tuscaloosa News. During his abscence, Chris Stewart filled in for him on play-by-play duties.

Gold has been the radio broadcaster for Alabama football and basketball games the past 34 years. He is also the host of the weekly radio show “Hey Coach” which features current Crimson Tide coaches, including Nick Saban in the fall.

“Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time,” Saban said during his Nick’s Kids Foundation event at Bryant-Denny Stadium in August. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery. He’s a good friend. He’s been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and we appreciate all he’s done, more than you know.”

Gold, 68, is under contract to be the voice of Alabama football through the 2023 season but was expected to continue his role past that date.