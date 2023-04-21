Eli Gold rings bell after completing his cancer treatment

Longtime play-by-play radio broadcaster for Alabama Football Eli Gold completed his treatment for cancer on Friday.
Tom Stipe, the producer of the Crimson Tide Sports Network’s broadcasts for football and basketball, posted a video on Twitter of Gold ringing the bell signifying the end of his treatment.
Gold missed the entire 2022 football season with cancer. In January he released a statement that his disease was treatable and while he didn’t specify what he was dealing with, he was eyeing a return to the booth in Alabama’s season opener on Sept. 2.
This story will be updated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