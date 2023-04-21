Eli Gold rings bell after completing his cancer treatment

football
James Benedetto

TideIllustrated

Staff Writer

Longtime play-by-play radio broadcaster for Alabama Football Eli Gold completed his treatment for cancer on Friday.

Tom Stipe, the producer of the Crimson Tide Sports Network’s broadcasts for football and basketball, posted a video on Twitter of Gold ringing the bell signifying the end of his treatment.

Gold missed the entire 2022 football season with cancer. In January he released a statement that his disease was treatable and while he didn’t specify what he was dealing with, he was eyeing a return to the booth in Alabama’s season opener on Sept. 2.

