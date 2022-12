Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The offensive lineman’s deal is worth up to $74 million, includes a $24 million signing bonus and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL according to Rapoport.

The deal comes in the final year of Jenkins’ contract, just a year after he tore his ACL.

