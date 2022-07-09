Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, score and latest updates

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final – GETTY IMAGES

There will be a new Grand Slam champion on Centre Court when Ons Jabeur plays Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the Wimbledon final.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens today.

Ten minutes to go

First sighting of Jabeur, who is patiently waiting in the hallways of Centre Court.

‘ I know how Ons plays’

Rybakina has struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents.

Now she’s relishing the challenge of facing the Tunisian in a final that will showcase a contrast of styles.

We are going together on this journey … it’s just amazing that you are making history Of course I’m going to be nervous. But it’s a challenge for me to be stable, to be strong mentally, and try to do my best. I know how Ons plays. She knows how I play. We know each other well.

Jabeur on what winning would mean to her

A lot of times I imagined myself giving a good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy. I did all of it. Now I need to really hold the trophy. I will be ready to do my part. Hopefully they will write my name on the (roll of honour) board there (at the entrance of) Centre Court.

Ladies’ Singles Final Coin Toss

Gabia Sakaviciute will perform the coin toss for the final,

Sakaviciute was nominated by Angie Conway, a therapeutic counsellor at Jigsaw4u, a local children’s charity which supports children and young people through trauma, loss and bereavement.

The 13-year-old, who grew up in Merton, was chosen for overcoming difficult personal circumstances and in recognition of the way in which she selflessly cared for her family and neighbours during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge is here and poised to award the winner of the tournament the trophy.

Moscow-born Rybakina may represent Kazakhstan but Russia will not hesitate in celebrating if she wins.

You can learn more about the political side of Rybakina’s involvement in the final here.

Who will be on the famous Wimbledon board at the end of play today?

And then there were two!

Good afternoon and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the ladies final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

Whatever happens today, we are guaranteed to have a first-time grand slam winner.

And it is an intriguing clash of styles: the flair, skill and imagination of Jabeur vs the all-out attack and aggression from the baseline of Rybakina.

Jabeur reached the final with a hard-fought three-set win over her good friend Tatjana Maria while Rybakina blasted her way past Simona Halep in a devastating display of power.

For Jabeur, she is the first Arab and North African woman to reach a major final and she is well aware of the history she’s made.

She said: “I want to go bigger, inspire many more generation. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent. The area, we want to see more players. It’s not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa.

“I think we didn’t believe enough at a certain point that we can do it. Now I’m just trying to show that. Hopefully people are getting inspired.”

Rybakina has been highly rated for many years but this is her breakthrough tournament and she admits it is an unexpected reality for her.

She said: “Yes, I didn’t expect that I’m going to be here in the second week, especially in the final. I believe that I have a game to go far in the Grand Slams. Of course, I believe that maybe one day I can win it.

“It was tough because I had injuries, I didn’t have good preparation, and it was not the moment when I’m just going up with my results. So of course I came a bit more relaxed since I knew that I didn’t have good preparation.

“Maybe this is something also help me to get through all these matches. I can say that this is really first time when I enjoyed every day of playing and just being on the tournaments.”