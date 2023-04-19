Elemental announced as closing film of 2023 Cannes Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

Pixar animation Elemental has been announced as the closing film of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, running from May 16 to 27.

The film joins 51 other features in this year’s Official Selection announced at a press conference in Paris last Thursday.

Cannes Delegate General Thierry Frémaux said at the time that another five to six features would be added to the line-up after the parallel sections of Cannes Critics’ Week and Directors’ Fortnight had unveiled their selections.

As previously announced, French actress and director Maïwenn’s period romance Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp in his first big screen appearance in three years, will open the festival on May 16.

Other highlights of this year’s edition include Martin Scorsese’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.