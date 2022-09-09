Elegance Bratton’s Directorial Debut Takes A Personal Look Into His Military Service – The Hamden Journal

Elegance Bratton’s A24 directorial debut film The Inspection takes a sharp look at Military culture and the perils of being an outsider aiming to conform and build a life for themselves.

Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) is a gay and homeless. He lives in a shelter but has plans to join the Marine Corp because he thinks he doesn’t have a choice. To get the necessary documents for his enlistment, he visits his mother Inez (Gabrielle Union) to obtain his birth certificate. At first she doesn’t want to let him into the home but eventually gives in, just to berate him for his ‘lifestyle.’ Clearly, they don’t have a good relationship, and it hurts Ellis. He’s striving for her approval, and thinks joining the corp will change that.

When he arrives at basic training, the young man meets his training instructors Law (Bokeem Woodbine), Brookes (Nicolas Logan), and Rosales (Raúl Castillo), and they are the epitome of military men. The scream, they yell, they do things that would get them fired if higher ups knew about it. Ellis is determined to get through the next three months by any means necessary. He has no other options, it’s either that or be back on the street and he is not going back to where he came from.

Elegance Bratton crafts a raw, and surreal experience with The Inspection. It’s a deeply personal story and he should be given applause for the level of vulnerability present in this story. Serving during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era could get you discharged, and at one point during the film, the trainers even ask at intake processing if members are gay. Bratton displays the Military as a microcosm of the world at large, filled with racism, sexism, toxic masculinity, and homophobia. We gets examples of all of those things during his time at basic.

Everyone joins the military with a purpose, but there are a large number of service members who join out of desperation. The benefits of free college tuition, medical care, three square meals, and a roof over one’s head are alluring. Plus, it’s the biggest social safety net the United States has to offer. For Ellis, he’s hell-bent on getting Inez to notice him and his accomplishments. However, on the journey he turns that hope inward and realizes he’s become a better man, despite his mother’s disapproval. That’s the ‘point’ of the military, right? To break the person who you were, and build you into the person you will be–and this new person decides to let his mother go. He doesn’t need her acceptance, he’s found that within himself. In addition to a new chosen family–the Marines.

The Inspection is a strong first outing for the writer/director. It shows his ability to shape character, and garner emotion from actors like Pope and Union who give contemplative and emotional performances. Bratton has a bright future in Hollywood. Looking forward to seeing more from him.