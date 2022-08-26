Electronic Arts surges 14% on report of sale to Amazon

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

soared 14% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that Amazon.com Inc.

is planning to announce a deal to buy the videogame maker. According to USA Today, which broke the news, rumors have been circling online about a potential acquisition for EA, with Amazon, Apple Inc.

and Walt Disney Co.

among the potential suitors. A deal for EA would follow Microsoft Corporation’s

deal to buy Activison Blizzard

for $69 billion, another major deal in the video-game space. It also comes on the heels of Amazon’s deal to purchase Roomba-maker iRobot

Amazon may announce the deal later on Friday. The price of the deal has yet to be reported.