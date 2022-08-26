Electronic Arts Stock Rises on Unconfirmed Report of Amazon Interest. EA Has No Comment.

Text size





Electronic Arts



stock was rising Friday after a report said that

Amazon.com



has put in a formal offer to acquire the videogame developer.

USA Today was the first to report that Amazon (ticker: AMZN) will make an announcement Friday that it has offered to buy the company responsible for games such as Madden, Battlefield, Fifa, and more. The USA Today report cited sources from Good Luck Have Fun, a company that handles gaming coverage for mainstream media partners.

Electronic Arts



(EA) told Barron’s that it doesn’t comment on rumors and speculation relating to mergers and acquisitions. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a Barron’s request for comment.

Shares of Electronic Arts were up 5.6% in premarket trading Friday after jumping as much as 14% after the report was published. Coming into Friday trading, the stock has fallen 3.3% in 2022.

The news of a possible deal isn’t the first in the electronic gaming space this year. In January,

Microsoft



(MSFT) announced that it had agreed to buy Activision Blizzard, a video game company responsible for games such as Call of Duty and Guitar Hero, in an all-cash deal valued at nearly $69 billion. That deal could be in its final stages now.

