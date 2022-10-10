Electric-Vehicle Makers and Suppliers Drive Into a Stormy IPO Market

Electric-vehicle makers in Asia and the companies that supply them are rushing to capital markets to raise money, as they try to take advantage of a surge in demand for energy-efficient automobiles.

There has been a bounty of EV-related stock sales this year, even though much of the global market for initial public offerings has slumped. More than $23 billion has been raised in the year-to-date period by companies along the electric-vehicle supply chain via initial public offerings and follow-on stock sales in Asia excluding Japan, according to Dealogic data.