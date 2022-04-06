Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: DeLorean Releases Sneak Peek of Its EV

Nearly two months after its debut at the Super Bowl, DeLorean Motor is inching closer to revealing itself to the public. 

The electric-vehicle maker, which shares the name of the vehicle from the “Back to the Future” film franchise, started getting buzz after a 15-second spot in the Big Game this year. 

DeLorean Motor isn’t the original company of that name — the one that was founded by John DeLorean in 1975 and shut down seven years later. But the new company does have the rights to the original DMC name and branding. The new company was incorporated at the end of November.

