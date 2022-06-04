Electric Truck Maker Nikola Faces a Major Roadblock

Nikola  (NKLA) – Get Nikola Corporation Report is certainly aiming high.

The electric and hydrogen-powered truck company has said that it is “driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today.”

The Meeting is Adjourned

A very lofty goal, but Nikola’s journey is apparently being hampered somewhat by the company’s founder.

Trevor Milton, who is also the former CEO, voted against the Nikola’s proposal to issue new shares at the company’s annual general meeting, according to Bloomberg.